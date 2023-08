Co nowego u modelki Anji Rubik? Sprawdzamy jej Instagram

Whale Shark and I 🌊

World Ocean Day

“ Who wants to live forever? Forever is our Today. Who lives forever anyway?”

Is this perhaps the perfect description of how we have lived for the last 100 years?

With the contradiction of creating a material that LASTS literally forever - plastic. The ocean is 4.5 Billion years old and for much of its existence had remained unchanged. In recent years however, we have managed to change the oceans at a faster rate than at any other time during its existence. Today we are at a turning point. At our current rate of consumption in 30 years there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish.” - part of my speech from the 8th of June 2018 at the UN in New York. Parley Talks. @parley.tv

