Nowe zdjęcia na Instagramie Joanny Krupy. Sprawdź co nowego u gwiazdy

💕BE AN ANGEL FOR ANIMALS 💕

Help us Help Animals in Need

(DONATIONS NEEDED)

Hello Everyone! It’s @joannakrupa, @gabigutierrez25 , and @martaandretti

and we are Angels For Animal Rescue Inc. a small 501c3 non profit organization.

Angels for Animal Rescue is a rescue group dedicated to helping save the lives of animals who are in need of rescue, such as special needs animals, senior animals, those with medical issues, those facing euthanasia for no fault of their own, and those in hoarding situations all looking forward too and deserving a second chance at life in a loving and caring forever home.

At Angels For Animal Rescue we rescue a variety of species of animals such as dogs, cats, farm animals, reptiles, birds and rodents from animal shelters or from people who can not care for them any longer. We DESPERATELY need funding for our vet bills for the animals we take in and for food and supplies for the animals. Vet prices are continuously going up and we need your help to continue to take in such special animals.

Together with your help we ask you to please consider making a donation to Angels For Animal Rescue Inc so we can help make a difference in the lives of animals in need like, Jerry , Ari , Boba, Pie , Oona, Jack, Jax and our latest large animal rescue Cami the horse who we rescued from being SLAUGHTERED and sweet little ONE EARED bunny Boba who is recovering from a leg injury.

In addition, we would also like to provide testing to animals which may be afflicted with MPS(Mucopolysaccharidosis, genetic lysosomal storage disorder) and help colony feeders by providing them with food for their colonies.

